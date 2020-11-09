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Collapse of the 2020s - A Positive Course of Action
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27 views • November 09, 2020
Mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis initiated a socioeconomic chain reaction that has only begun to play out. This story has a silver lining; a chance to make the world a better place. But it has to start with an honest assessment of how we got here, and point to a positive course of action.
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