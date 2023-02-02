Create New Account
Dr. Peter Breggin, MD - "Connecting the Dots to Save Your Lives: WHO, Big Pharma, DARPA, Oligarchy, Technocracy and more."
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published 15 days ago |
Freedom International Livestream

Freedom International Livestream

Thursday, February 2, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest:  Dr. Peter Breggin, MD

Topic:
Connecting the Dots to Save Your Lives: WHO, Big Pharma, DARPA, Oligarchy, Technocracy and more.

www.Breggin.com
www.WeAreThePrey.com

Brief Bio:


Dr. Peter Breggin is the co-author of his better- half Ginger Ross Bregginof the recently released
COVID-19 AND THE GLOBAL PREDATORS - We Are the Prey.

As a medical-legal expert, Dr. Breggin has unprecedented and unique knowledge about how the pharmaceutical industry too often commits fraud in researching and marketing drugs/vaccines.  Dr. Breggin has also been invited many times to testify before federal agencies and the U.S. Congress, and he has been an expert. He has also testified many times at FDA hearings. From Time Magazine to the New York Times, his work has been cited innumerable times in worldwide media. He has appeared hundreds of times on TV from Oprah, 60 Minutes, 20/20, Larry King Live, and Good Morning America to the O’Reilly Factor and Doug Kennedy on the Fox News Channel.  For more about Dr. Breggin's incredible work go to www.Breggin.com



Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
