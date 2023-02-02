Dr. Peter Breggin, MD - "Connecting the Dots to Save Your Lives: WHO, Big Pharma, DARPA, Oligarchy, Technocracy and more."

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life invites you to
Freedom International Livestream
Thursday, February 2, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Peter Breggin, MD
Topic:
Connecting the Dots to Save Your Lives: WHO, Big Pharma, DARPA, Oligarchy, Technocracy and more.
www.Breggin.com
www.WeAreThePrey.com
Brief Bio:
Dr. Peter Breggin is the co-author of his better- half Ginger Ross Bregginof the recently released
COVID-19 AND THE GLOBAL PREDATORS - We Are the Prey.
As a medical-legal expert,
Dr. Breggin has unprecedented and
unique knowledge about how the pharmaceutical industry too often commits fraud
in researching and marketing drugs/vaccines. Dr. Breggin has also been invited many
times to testify before federal agencies and the U.S. Congress, and he has been
an expert. He has also testified many times at FDA hearings. From Time Magazine
to the New York Times, his work has been cited innumerable times in worldwide
media. He has appeared hundreds of times on TV from Oprah, 60 Minutes, 20/20,
Larry King Live, and Good Morning America to the O’Reilly Factor and Doug
Kennedy on the Fox News Channel. For more about Dr. Breggin's
incredible work go to www.Breggin.com
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com
Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477
Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse
Hartmut
Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
