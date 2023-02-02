Dr. Peter Breggin, MD - "Connecting the Dots to Save Your Lives: WHO, Big Pharma, DARPA, Oligarchy, Technocracy and more."

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life invites you to

Freedom International Livestream

Thursday, February 2, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Dr. Peter Breggin, MD

Topic:

Connecting the Dots to Save Your Lives: WHO, Big Pharma, DARPA, Oligarchy, Technocracy and more.

www.Breggin.com

www.WeAreThePrey.com

Dr. Peter Breggin is the co-author of his better- half Ginger Ross Bregginof the recently released

COVID-19 AND THE GLOBAL PREDATORS - We Are the Prey.

As a medical-legal expert, Dr. Breggin has unprecedented and unique knowledge about how the pharmaceutical industry too often commits fraud in researching and marketing drugs/vaccines. Dr. Breggin has also been invited many times to testify before federal agencies and the U.S. Congress, and he has been an expert. He has also testified many times at FDA hearings. From Time Magazine to the New York Times, his work has been cited innumerable times in worldwide media. He has appeared hundreds of times on TV from Oprah, 60 Minutes, 20/20, Larry King Live, and Good Morning America to the O’Reilly Factor and Doug Kennedy on the Fox News Channel. For more about Dr. Breggin's incredible work go to www.Breggin.com









Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse







Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path



Dr. Karl Moore, PhD

Podcast: Made in Nature

https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/



Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/