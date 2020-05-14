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POLICE REFUSING TO INVESTIGATE A CRIME
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12 views • May 14, 2020
Poloice informed of a crime commited on brirish streeys and refuse to investigate further even to the point of denying a capacity to learn when given information by concerned members of the public......."i dont know what that meter is" ......he was just told what the meter was for 🙈 (click the link for part 2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNM3dIZ8DaA&feature=youtu.be
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNM3dIZ8DaA&feature=youtu.be
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