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Healthy Bone Marrow And Covid 19 Infections Dr. Joel Wallach
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103 views • January 11, 2022
Healthy Bone Marrow And Covid 19 Infections Dr. Joel Wallach
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Monday, January 10, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today outlining the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths in the U.S. and worldwide numbers. Stating that people who are eating gluten and not supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients will be in trouble if the get the virus. Contending people need keep their bone marrow healthy as this where the immune system is located.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study from Tunissian study. Finding that rats fed a high fat diet were exposed to oxidative stress. Giving some rats apple cider vinegar which lowered their cholesterol, triglyceride and LDL. Also normalizing oxidative stress and metabolic changes brought on by the high-fat diet.
Callers
Barabara has osteoporosis and wants avoid the drugs her doctor is recommending.
David asks Doc's opinion of fasting.
Tanesha's father has Alzheimer's and is losing his memory.
Sean has a friend with a connective tissue disorder affecting several body functions.
Dee's father is in the ICU with a bad case of the COVID 19 virus.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Monday, January 10, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today outlining the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths in the U.S. and worldwide numbers. Stating that people who are eating gluten and not supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients will be in trouble if the get the virus. Contending people need keep their bone marrow healthy as this where the immune system is located.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study from Tunissian study. Finding that rats fed a high fat diet were exposed to oxidative stress. Giving some rats apple cider vinegar which lowered their cholesterol, triglyceride and LDL. Also normalizing oxidative stress and metabolic changes brought on by the high-fat diet.
Callers
Barabara has osteoporosis and wants avoid the drugs her doctor is recommending.
David asks Doc's opinion of fasting.
Tanesha's father has Alzheimer's and is losing his memory.
Sean has a friend with a connective tissue disorder affecting several body functions.
Dee's father is in the ICU with a bad case of the COVID 19 virus.
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