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200 COPS CRACKDOWN ON CANADIAN CHRISTIANS - CANADIAN POLICE STATE
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130 views • April 14, 2021
At GraceLife Church in Edmonton, 200 cops showed up to enforce their tyrannical grip on Christians, after the believers tore down the fencing around the church building. Like the Czech Republic and many other countries around the world, Canada is becoming a Police State targeting believers in Jesus. Stand strong Canadian Christians! We are with you!
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