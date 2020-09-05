© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
C4: COVID Climate Change Crossover
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • September 05, 2020
In this video I connect some dots regarding COVID-19 and Climate Change.
Check out my website!
millennialmikey.com
#Return2Republic
return2republic.com
REFERENCE LINKS:
Coronavirus, Climate Change, and the Environment: A Conversation on COVID-19 with Dr. Aaron Bernstein, Director of Harvard Chan C-CHANGE:
https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/c-change/subtopics/coronavirus-and-climate-change/
Millions of farm animals culled as US food supply chain chokes up:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/apr/29/millions-of-farm-animals-culled-as-us-food-supply-chain-chokes-up-coronavirus
Overlords of Chaos:
http://www.overlordsofchaos.com/index.php/global-warming-fraud/machiavellian-scheme-to-drive-by-fear-mankind-into-an-age-unreason/apocalyptic-scaremongering-church-of-the-climate-apocalypse
Check out my website!
millennialmikey.com
#Return2Republic
return2republic.com
REFERENCE LINKS:
Coronavirus, Climate Change, and the Environment: A Conversation on COVID-19 with Dr. Aaron Bernstein, Director of Harvard Chan C-CHANGE:
https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/c-change/subtopics/coronavirus-and-climate-change/
Millions of farm animals culled as US food supply chain chokes up:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/apr/29/millions-of-farm-animals-culled-as-us-food-supply-chain-chokes-up-coronavirus
Overlords of Chaos:
http://www.overlordsofchaos.com/index.php/global-warming-fraud/machiavellian-scheme-to-drive-by-fear-mankind-into-an-age-unreason/apocalyptic-scaremongering-church-of-the-climate-apocalypse
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.