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CLIP: Atty. Dr Richard Fleming says the COVID Criminals WILL Be Held Accountable
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1664 views • July 17, 2021
(July 16, 2021) Dr. Richard Fleming, who is also an attorney, claims the criminals behind the COVID pandemic are going to be held accountable under the law. This was during an interview for The New American with Senior Editor Alex Newman.
https://thenewamerican.com/
https://www.flemingmethod.com/
Full Interview: https://thenewamerican.com/covid-criminals-will-be-held-accountable-says-atty-dr-fleming-in-warning-against-novavax/
https://thenewamerican.com/
https://www.flemingmethod.com/
Full Interview: https://thenewamerican.com/covid-criminals-will-be-held-accountable-says-atty-dr-fleming-in-warning-against-novavax/
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