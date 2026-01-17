Nuuk, Greenland. A large crowd by local standards, in a town of roughly 19,000 people - clip 2

Protests in front of the American consulate in Nuuk, Greenland.

Nuuk, Greenland. A large crowd by local standards, in a town of roughly 19,000 people.

Macron in response to Trump:

No intimidation or threat will influence us—neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are confronted with such situations.

France is committed to the sovereignty and independence of nations, in Europe and elsewhere. This guides our choices. It underpins our commitment to the United Nations and to its Charter.

It is on this basis that we support, and will continue to support Ukraine and that we have built a coalition of the willing for a robust and lasting peace, to defend these principles and our security.

It is also on this basis that we decided to take part in the exercise organized by Denmark in Greenland. We fully assume this decision, because security in the Arctic and at the outer edges of our Europe is at stake.

Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will respond in a united and coordinated manner should they be confirmed. We will ensure that European sovereignty is upheld.

It is in this spirit that I will engage with our European partners.

Similar response: von der Leyen responds to Trump.

