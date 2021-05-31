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Global Pandemic Death by Deception: Wuhan Flu Was the Deception and the Spike Protein is the Death
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82 views • May 31, 2021
I have spliced together various videos and my investigative conclusion is that the Coronavirus was manufactured as the common cold, but was sold as a Pandemic killer virus and now all these variants that are popping up are really the vaccine spike proteins that have turned into the real dangers. The vaccine is actually going to kill many, many more then the original virus killed.
Research at the University of Zurich has uncovered that Covid-19 disease can affect the blood vessels of all organs.
There is growing evidence that Covid-19 is much more than a pneumonia. Researchers are gradually discovering that it is a systematic vascular inflammation caused by the spike protein, not by the virus itself. This explains why it is causing so many cardiovascular problems and vital organ failure. Inflammation affects the endothelium – the inner lining of the blood vessels of any number of organs.
The virus isn’t the most harmful part of this. You don’t even need the virus to kill somebody, you just need the spike protein, and that alone will kill people.
The spike protein is deadly and, therefore, the vaccines that inject you with spike protein, or that force your body to manufacture spike protein are deadly, and this is why so many people are dying from the vaccines. The vaccines are bioweapons.
Related Videos:
NOBEL price winner Dr. Kary Mullis says: Dr. Fauci is LIAR a con man
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8FYWzkR1ek&;t=67s
A conversation with President Barack Obama and Dr. Fauci
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83lY4rFpxTg
Related Links:
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/facts/
https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/kary-mullis--inventor-of-the-pcr-technique--dies-66256
https://www.mayoclinic.org/tests-procedures/covid-19-diagnostic-test/about/pac-20488900
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polymerase_chain_reaction
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/27608798-the-hiv-hoax
https://fcpp.org/2021/02/27/pcr-test-is-flimsy-say-inventor-and-courts/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
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Research at the University of Zurich has uncovered that Covid-19 disease can affect the blood vessels of all organs.
There is growing evidence that Covid-19 is much more than a pneumonia. Researchers are gradually discovering that it is a systematic vascular inflammation caused by the spike protein, not by the virus itself. This explains why it is causing so many cardiovascular problems and vital organ failure. Inflammation affects the endothelium – the inner lining of the blood vessels of any number of organs.
The virus isn’t the most harmful part of this. You don’t even need the virus to kill somebody, you just need the spike protein, and that alone will kill people.
The spike protein is deadly and, therefore, the vaccines that inject you with spike protein, or that force your body to manufacture spike protein are deadly, and this is why so many people are dying from the vaccines. The vaccines are bioweapons.
Related Videos:
NOBEL price winner Dr. Kary Mullis says: Dr. Fauci is LIAR a con man
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8FYWzkR1ek&;t=67s
A conversation with President Barack Obama and Dr. Fauci
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83lY4rFpxTg
Related Links:
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/facts/
https://www.the-scientist.com/news-opinion/kary-mullis--inventor-of-the-pcr-technique--dies-66256
https://www.mayoclinic.org/tests-procedures/covid-19-diagnostic-test/about/pac-20488900
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polymerase_chain_reaction
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/27608798-the-hiv-hoax
https://fcpp.org/2021/02/27/pcr-test-is-flimsy-say-inventor-and-courts/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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