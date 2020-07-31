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EP 2040-6PM AG BARR "HEARING" SPINS OUT OF CONTROL INTO A MARXIST PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGN
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14 views • July 31, 2020
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EP 2040-6PM AG BARR "HEARING" SPINS OUT OF CONTROL INTO A MARXIST PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGN

During his opening statement House Judiciary Ranking Member Jim Jordan outlines the real motive for Democrats to go on the attack against U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr.   As Jordan notes the political left writ large is desperate; the biggest scandal in American political history is staring them in the face; the leftists have no option except to attempt to attack the person who would hold the key to accountability.   EP 2040-6PM AG BARR “HEARING” SPINS OUT OF CONTROL INTO A MARXIST PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGN – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/UcRN30r1i5S 
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