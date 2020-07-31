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TUESDAY- JULY 28, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2040-6PM AG BARR "HEARING" SPINS OUT OF CONTROL INTO A MARXIST PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGN
During his opening statement House Judiciary Ranking Member Jim Jordan outlines the real motive for Democrats to go on the attack against U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr. As Jordan notes the political left writ large is desperate; the biggest scandal in American political history is staring them in the face; the leftists have no option except to attempt to attack the person who would hold the key to accountability. EP 2040-6PM AG BARR “HEARING” SPINS OUT OF CONTROL INTO A MARXIST PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGN – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/UcRN30r1i5S
GUEST: Andrew Duncomb AKA (Black Rebel) on social media - is a black Trump supporter who went to the Portland Riots to film for CSC Media group where a member of ANTIFA attempted to kill him .. Police eventually arrested Blake David Hampe for attempting to stab Andrew Duncomb to death. It turns out that Hampe is a bit more than your average violent, immoral Antifa thug. Back in 2007, Hampe was indicted in the U.S. District Court in Maine for knowingly possessing child pornography. When Hampe was arrested, his car was filled with objects prepared to entice children so as to rape them.
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