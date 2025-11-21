BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EPISODE 451: A BRAND NEW DAY
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
5794 followers
136 views • 3 days ago

Bombshell new language on the CDC’s Vaccine/Autism language prompts ICAN to revisit years of work to change that language. Global leaders bailed on COP30, but the destruction they left behind didn’t. Jefferey Jaxen exposes the Amazon highway carved through tens of thousands of trees for a climate summit no one attended, and breaks down ICAN’s work shining a spotlight on reckless geoengineering plans to block out the sun. Then, Del sits in-studio with Russell Brand for a raw, funny, and insightful conversation on power, awakening, family, and the future of freedom.


Guest: Aaron Siri, Esq., Russell Brand

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
