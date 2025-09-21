This Machine's Speed is Oddly Satisfying to Watch

Ever wondered how the delicate copper windings inside a powerful electric motor are kept perfectly in place? They are literally stitched together in a process called "coil lacing," and the speed of this machine is unbelievable.

In this video, you'll see the final, critical step where a high-speed lacing machine secures the stator windings. This prevents vibration and ensures the motor's durability and long-term performance. It’s a mesmerizing blend of old-school sewing techniques and modern industrial automation.

