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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Jude 1:3,20-25, 20210829
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73 views • August 29, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, August 29, 2021: Jude 1:3,20-25
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins.
Heavenly Father,
3 As Your beloved Saint, You were very diligent to write to me in Your Holy Scriptures concerning Your Salvation Plan. You found it necessary again to exhort me to contend earnestly for the Faith which was once for all delivered to Your Saints.
Therefore, 20 as Your beloved Saint, in reverence obedience, by Your Grace, I shall build myself up on Your most Holy Faith, praying in the power of Your Holy Spirit,
21 keeping myself in the love of my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, and looking for the mercy of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ unto Eternal Life.
22 And on some slumbering Saints I shall have compassion, making a distinction;
23 but on others who have forsaken or compromised the Faith and Truth, I shall prayerfully save with fear, pulling them out of the fire, hating even to go near the houses defiled by their disobedience.
24 Now to Your Comforter Holy Spirit, who is able to keep me from stumbling, and to present me faultless before the presence of Your Glory with exceeding joy,
25 To my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, who alone is wise, be glory and majesty, dominion, and power, both now and forever. Amen!
Thank you, Holy Father, for exhorting me to contend for the Eternal Salvation Life in Your Holy Word, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Jude 1:3,20-25 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus!
Sunday, August 29, 2021: Jude 1:3,20-25
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins.
Heavenly Father,
3 As Your beloved Saint, You were very diligent to write to me in Your Holy Scriptures concerning Your Salvation Plan. You found it necessary again to exhort me to contend earnestly for the Faith which was once for all delivered to Your Saints.
Therefore, 20 as Your beloved Saint, in reverence obedience, by Your Grace, I shall build myself up on Your most Holy Faith, praying in the power of Your Holy Spirit,
21 keeping myself in the love of my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, and looking for the mercy of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ unto Eternal Life.
22 And on some slumbering Saints I shall have compassion, making a distinction;
23 but on others who have forsaken or compromised the Faith and Truth, I shall prayerfully save with fear, pulling them out of the fire, hating even to go near the houses defiled by their disobedience.
24 Now to Your Comforter Holy Spirit, who is able to keep me from stumbling, and to present me faultless before the presence of Your Glory with exceeding joy,
25 To my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, who alone is wise, be glory and majesty, dominion, and power, both now and forever. Amen!
Thank you, Holy Father, for exhorting me to contend for the Eternal Salvation Life in Your Holy Word, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Jude 1:3,20-25 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus!
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