British MP Andrew Bridgen Gives an Update on the COVID Clot-Shot Situation in the UK

(August 17, 2023) Henry Widdas is joined by conservative British MP Andrew Bridgen to give an update on the current COVID Clot-Shot situation in the UK.
Holding the Line Website: https://holding-the-line.com/
Full interview: https://odysee.com/@Holding_the_Line:a/Andrew-Bridgen-MP-talks-to-HTL:0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.