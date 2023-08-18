Create New Account
British MP Andrew Bridgen Gives an Update on the COVID Clot-Shot Situation in the UK
(August 17, 2023) Henry Widdas is joined by conservative British MP Andrew Bridgen to give an update on the current COVID Clot-Shot situation in the UK.


Holding the Line Website: https://holding-the-line.com/


Full interview: https://odysee.com/@Holding_the_Line:a/Andrew-Bridgen-MP-talks-to-HTL:0

