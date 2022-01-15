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DIY Salt-Water Survival Bottle (Compact Desalination Kit)
SurvivalTV
SurvivalTV
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148 views • January 15, 2022
Check my Survival & Prepping Playlist to easily find all survival/prepping videos. I also have a Gardening playlist you might be interested in.

In this video the creator says that you need to add some of the salt water to the distilled water. This is a myth, it's not true drinking water without minerals can harm your health. Distilled water helps remove toxins from your body. Adding some of the salt water or source water could introduce harmful toxins like heavy metals or agrichemical toxins.

Electrolytes are important, especially if you are sweating, and you can add them to the distilled water as needed. You don't need to always add them, but if you are getting muscle cramping or other signs of low electrolytes I recommend you use good electrolyte drops specifically designed to replace electrolytes. I like these electrolytes sold at the Brighteon Store (and Health Ranger Store): https://bit.ly/3qwSfF6
(I appreciate your support when you use my affiliate link).


From the video creator:
In this video I show how to make a simple distillation kit from a water bottle that can be used to make fresh water from ocean water. Any steel container could work for this project. I almost used a small stainless steel food container, but decided a water bottle was a more practical object to carry.

Thanks to my Patreon supporters for keeping these videos possible! https://www.patreon.com/NightHawkProj...
A special thanks to my top supporters on Patreon! TheBackyardScientist, Enzo Breda Lee & Thibaud Peverelli

Send me video responses! Check out the community video response playlist on my channel homepage and submit your own video responses by emailing me at [email protected].

Original video: https://youtu.be/PT6cjp_zThw
Keywords
diydesalinationwater bottledistilled waterwater distillersalt water distillerwater bottle desalinationdistillation kit
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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