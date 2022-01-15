DIY Salt-Water Survival Bottle (Compact Desalination Kit)

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In this video the creator says that you need to add some of the salt water to the distilled water. This is a myth, it's not true drinking water without minerals can harm your health. Distilled water helps remove toxins from your body. Adding some of the salt water or source water could introduce harmful toxins like heavy metals or agrichemical toxins.
Electrolytes are important, especially if you are sweating, and you can add them to the distilled water as needed. You don't need to always add them, but if you are getting muscle cramping or other signs of low electrolytes I recommend you use good electrolyte drops specifically designed to replace electrolytes. I like these electrolytes sold at the Brighteon Store (and Health Ranger Store): https://bit.ly/3qwSfF6
(I appreciate your support when you use my affiliate link).
From the video creator:
In this video I show how to make a simple distillation kit from a water bottle that can be used to make fresh water from ocean water. Any steel container could work for this project. I almost used a small stainless steel food container, but decided a water bottle was a more practical object to carry.
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Original video: https://youtu.be/PT6cjp_zThw