BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Devil's Tritone: Can Listening to 528 HZ (DNA Repair) Frequency Music Help Heal the Vaccine Injured?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
115 views • August 03, 2022

In 1939 the Rockefeller Foundation (yes, that Rockefeller Foundation) instituted the world's standard tuning western world tunes to A440 HZ frequency. The same Rockefeller Foundation that had their fingerprints all over the 2010 Lockstep meeting where the future 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic was being planned. If the New World Order instituted standard tuning of 440 HZ in 1939 and now we are (literally hearing) that 528 HZ is the 'DNA healing frequency' - do you think that this was all planned for a reason? Can listening to 528 HZ DNA reparing music help heal those who have been harmed by the mRNA DNA altering vaccine?


Related links

:

https://mysupercells.com/blogs/news/528-hz-the-miracle-frequency


https://www.npr.org/2017/10/31/560843189/the-unsettling-sound-of-tritones-the-devils-interval


Related videos:


The 528 Hz Frequency. Must watch!

truth teller backup YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rku0HR37kwg


528 Hz - DNA Upgrade (20 Minute) Meditation

Infinite Waters (Diving Deep)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNpzjSLtwu8


Please follow Mark @GlobalAgenda on all my Social Media accounts.


Paypal Donations are always appreciated:


https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda


Contact me via email: [email protected]


My Video Sharing Channel Links:


A Dose of Canadian Truth

YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/ADoseofCanadianTruth


Global Agenda on BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/f6yPlESAuroU/


Global Agenda on Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda


Global Agenda on Odysee

https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda


My Social Media Links:


Global Agenda (@BD007Marky) on Twitter

https://twitter.com/BD007Marky


Global Agenda on Gettr

https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda


Global Agenda on Locals

https://locals.com/member/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Flote

https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Gab

https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda




Keywords
mrnadnarepairtritones
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy