The Devil's Tritone: Can Listening to 528 HZ (DNA Repair) Frequency Music Help Heal the Vaccine Injured?

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In 1939 the Rockefeller Foundation (yes, that Rockefeller Foundation) instituted the world's standard tuning western world tunes to A440 HZ frequency. The same Rockefeller Foundation that had their fingerprints all over the 2010 Lockstep meeting where the future 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic was being planned. If the New World Order instituted standard tuning of 440 HZ in 1939 and now we are (literally hearing) that 528 HZ is the 'DNA healing frequency' - do you think that this was all planned for a reason? Can listening to 528 HZ DNA reparing music help heal those who have been harmed by the mRNA DNA altering vaccine?
Related links
:
https://mysupercells.com/blogs/news/528-hz-the-miracle-frequency
https://www.npr.org/2017/10/31/560843189/the-unsettling-sound-of-tritones-the-devils-interval
Related videos:
The 528 Hz Frequency. Must watch!
truth teller backup YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rku0HR37kwg
528 Hz - DNA Upgrade (20 Minute) Meditation
Infinite Waters (Diving Deep)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNpzjSLtwu8
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