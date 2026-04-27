Trains Burning, Soldiers Starving: How Russia Is Pressuring Ukraine On Two Fronts

Since Saturday, April 25, the Russian military has significantly escalated its attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Just during the first night of the weekend, 660 missiles and drones were deployed.

In Snovsk, in the Chernihiv Region, the Southwestern Railway’s locomotive depot was hit. A temporary deployment site for a Ukrainian Armed Forces unit responsible for communications and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was also destroyed. In Nizhyn, combined strikes hit a railway station and likely a fuel depot. In Gorodnya, a communications center and a local command post that coordinated the guidance and launches of Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed. There are also reports of explosions coming from the former Agat factory, which used its workshops as warehouses and an assembly site for drones.

The “Svema” park and the area around the “Impulse” plant in the city of Shostka, in the Sumy Region, were attacked. In Romny, the oil field was hit by a series of strikes.

Four Iskander-M ballistic missiles hit a target in Kharkiv’s Kyiv district. A fire broke out in Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv Region, causing heavy smoke.

In Dnipropetrovsk, “Geran” drone strikes sparked a fire at the largest oil refinery. The glow from the fire was visible from dozens of kilometers away.

Meanwhile, the situation on the front lines is not developing in Ukraine’s favor.

In the Sumy sector, Ukrainian forces launched a mechanized assault on the Novodmitrovka area. The attack included a tank, several armored vehicles, and a platoon of assault infantry. However, most of the strike force was destroyed by Russian drones before it could reach the deployment line. Fifteen Ukrainian soldiers were killed and two surrendered.

Ukrainian forces are facing a serious crisis in the northern part of Kupyansk. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, regular Russian airstrikes on crossings in the Kupyansk sector have significantly complicated logistics for Ukrainian forces. Currently, supplying frontline units is only possible using heavy drones. Due to the current situation, the commanders of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 10th Army Corps have been relieved of their duties, according to the report.

The publication of photos of Ukrainian soldiers in frontline positions played a significant role. Extremely exhausted and without food or water, they cannot carry out their combat missions effectively. As a result, the situation in Kupyansk will likely switch rapidly in favor of Russian forces soon.

https://southfront.press/russia-is-pressuring-ukraine-on-two-fronts/