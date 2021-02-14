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** CHINA’S MEDICAL GENOCIDE ** Hidden Mass Murder in China’s Organ Transplant Industry
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161 views • February 14, 2021
CHINA’S MEDICAL GENOCIDE ** Hidden Mass Murder in China’s Organ Transplant Industry.
- Fulan Dafa Information Center,
- Video: https://vimeo.com/419400481
-- China now performs the most organ transplants in the world yet has few voluntary donors. While the government has admitted to harvesting organs from death row prisoners, they account for a tiny fraction of transplants performed in the country. Based on a decade of research, this documentary uncovers the true source of these organs: an ongoing crime against humanity with an estimated tens of thousands of innocent victims each year.
** Relative of Shanghai-based doctor reveals details about China’s live organ harvesting program
Medical Tyranny, 02/11/2021 / By Ramon Tomey
- Article: https://medicaltyranny.com/2021-02-11-relative-shanghai-doctor-reveals-ccp-organ-harvesting.html
-- A relative of a Shanghai-based doctor revealed shocking details about the organ harvesting done by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Lu Shuping, formerly from Shanghai but now a U.S. permanent resident, revealed the gory truth to the New York-based non-profit group World Organization to Investigate the Persecution of Falun Gong (WOIPFG). The non-profit did not release the details of Lu’s interview for the safety of the whistleblower, who is now more than 70 years old.
According to Lu, Zhou Qing – the older sibling of his sister-in-law Zhou Yu – formerly worked as the director of the Shanghai Wanping Hospital in the Xuhui district. Lu recalled that during a trip to China in 2002, Qing asked if he could connect her with anyone who needed an organ transplant. She asked Lu after learning that he knew many doctors via his home renovation business.
“[Zhou Qing’s] husband told me in person that she went to a military hospital to do [organ transplant] surgery,” Lu said. He continued saying that Qing’s husband said it was “quick money and the sum [for payment] is quite large.” While he, Qing and her husband were sitting together one day, Qing’s husband said: “You should get people over from outside [for organ donation].” He further remarked that the organs were “in really good quality, all fresh and alive.”
Cont'd --
** China Is Creating a New Master Race
- Article: https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/17048/china-gene-editing
- Gatestone Institute, Gordon G. Chang – 10/Feb/2021
China's regime does not have ethics or decency, is not bound by law, and does not have a sense of restraint. However, with its rapid weaponization of biotechnology, it does have the technology to start a whole new species of genetically enhanced, goose-stepping humans.
• -- "U.S. intelligence shows that China has conducted human testing on members of the People's Liberation Army in hope of developing soldiers with biologically enhanced capabilities," wrote then Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, in a December 3 Wall Street Journal op-ed titled "China Is National Security Threat No. 1."
Cont'd --
- Fulan Dafa Information Center,
- Video: https://vimeo.com/419400481
-- China now performs the most organ transplants in the world yet has few voluntary donors. While the government has admitted to harvesting organs from death row prisoners, they account for a tiny fraction of transplants performed in the country. Based on a decade of research, this documentary uncovers the true source of these organs: an ongoing crime against humanity with an estimated tens of thousands of innocent victims each year.
** Relative of Shanghai-based doctor reveals details about China’s live organ harvesting program
Medical Tyranny, 02/11/2021 / By Ramon Tomey
- Article: https://medicaltyranny.com/2021-02-11-relative-shanghai-doctor-reveals-ccp-organ-harvesting.html
-- A relative of a Shanghai-based doctor revealed shocking details about the organ harvesting done by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Lu Shuping, formerly from Shanghai but now a U.S. permanent resident, revealed the gory truth to the New York-based non-profit group World Organization to Investigate the Persecution of Falun Gong (WOIPFG). The non-profit did not release the details of Lu’s interview for the safety of the whistleblower, who is now more than 70 years old.
According to Lu, Zhou Qing – the older sibling of his sister-in-law Zhou Yu – formerly worked as the director of the Shanghai Wanping Hospital in the Xuhui district. Lu recalled that during a trip to China in 2002, Qing asked if he could connect her with anyone who needed an organ transplant. She asked Lu after learning that he knew many doctors via his home renovation business.
“[Zhou Qing’s] husband told me in person that she went to a military hospital to do [organ transplant] surgery,” Lu said. He continued saying that Qing’s husband said it was “quick money and the sum [for payment] is quite large.” While he, Qing and her husband were sitting together one day, Qing’s husband said: “You should get people over from outside [for organ donation].” He further remarked that the organs were “in really good quality, all fresh and alive.”
Cont'd --
** China Is Creating a New Master Race
- Article: https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/17048/china-gene-editing
- Gatestone Institute, Gordon G. Chang – 10/Feb/2021
China's regime does not have ethics or decency, is not bound by law, and does not have a sense of restraint. However, with its rapid weaponization of biotechnology, it does have the technology to start a whole new species of genetically enhanced, goose-stepping humans.
• -- "U.S. intelligence shows that China has conducted human testing on members of the People's Liberation Army in hope of developing soldiers with biologically enhanced capabilities," wrote then Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, in a December 3 Wall Street Journal op-ed titled "China Is National Security Threat No. 1."
Cont'd --
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