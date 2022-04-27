Miles Guo: Why has Xi Jinping ordered Duowei News to close its website? Duowei has posted fabricated photos and fake day and time to defame Mr. Miles Guo

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4/26/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Why has Xi Jinping ordered Duowei News to close its website? Duowei has posted fabricated photos and fake day and time to defame Mr. Miles Guo, after which Bruno’s business partner, a former FBI officer submitted such fabricated evidence to the U.S. court and the meaning of this incident is far beyond your imagination