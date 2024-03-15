Create New Account
UK Column News - 11th March 2024 Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Mark Anderson with today's UK Column News.
Published 15 hours ago

UK Column News - 11th March 2024

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Mark Anderson with today's UK Column News.

00:26 Happy Shappy In Kiev Showing Off Ukrainian Swastikas
10:51 World Economic Forum Declares Disinformation The Most Severe Risk Over The Next Two Years
19:29 Gordon Brown: UK Has To Get On War Footing For Economic Growth
31:51 Updates And Announcements
35:28 Free Speech On Trial
40:17 BBC Doesn’t Like Director Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar Speech
45:00 Metropolitan Police: Aggressive Public Order Policing On 9 March
49:19 Millions Of Ukrainian Women To Be Mobilised?
52:04 James Roguski: The Top 10 Reasons To #StopTheTreaty
55:09 Death Cult Policies On The Agenda

