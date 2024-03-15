UK Column News - 11th March 2024



Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Mark Anderson with today's UK Column News.



00:26 Happy Shappy In Kiev Showing Off Ukrainian Swastikas

10:51 World Economic Forum Declares Disinformation The Most Severe Risk Over The Next Two Years

19:29 Gordon Brown: UK Has To Get On War Footing For Economic Growth

31:51 Updates And Announcements

35:28 Free Speech On Trial

40:17 BBC Doesn’t Like Director Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar Speech

45:00 Metropolitan Police: Aggressive Public Order Policing On 9 March

49:19 Millions Of Ukrainian Women To Be Mobilised?

52:04 James Roguski: The Top 10 Reasons To #StopTheTreaty

55:09 Death Cult Policies On The Agenda

