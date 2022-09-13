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Paper Ballots: The Key to Secure Elections
The New American
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20 views • September 13, 2022

In today’s computer age, voting machines have become the go-to for most elections nationwide. Proponents praise them for ease of use and efficiency. However, computer hackers warn that voting machines open the door to rampant election fraud, and we see overwhelming consensus among election integrity experts that paper ballots are key to securing future elections.

But are paper ballots too archaic, insecure, costly and inefficient? Lt. Col. Kurt Hyde of The John Birch Society says each of these arguments is a fallacious red herring. Hyde is a former computer programmer and systems analyst who started the paper-trail movement in the mid-1980s after conducting detailed investigations into vulnerable computerized voting booths of that time.

He met with The New American to discuss the wisdom of migrating back to paper ballots and how people can achieve that return in their home precincts.


See Rebecca’s Article on Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth” Election Summit:

https://thenewamerican.com/mike-lindells-action-packed-moment-of-truth-election-summit/

Keywords
paper ballotsthe new americanelection integritykurt hyderebecca terrell
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