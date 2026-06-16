Phantom Pain Relief and Veteran Success Stories, an interview with Mike Hammond

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Many amputees struggle with phantom pain long after losing a limb. In this interview, Mike Hammond shares stories of veterans and amputees who experienced meaningful relief using Signal Relief. These real-world examples highlight why the technology continues to attract attention and interest.
#SignalRelief #Veterans #PhantomPain #PainRelief #AmputeeSupport #HealthInnovation #Wellness #Recovery
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:57End Screen