Morning Manna - October 3, 2025 - Acts 27 - Friday Boat Faith: Anchored in the Storm
TruNews
7 views • 1 day ago

In today’s Morning Manna: Friday Boat Faith Series, we journey with Paul through the perilous voyage of Acts 27. As storms rage and the ship seems doomed, Paul’s faith in God’s promise becomes the anchor of hope for all aboard. This chapter reminds us that obedience to God’s word, courage in crisis, and trust in His providence carry us safely through life’s fiercest gales. Even when the vessel breaks, the promise stands—God delivers His people to the shore of His purpose.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com

wisdomtruthblessingrighteouswickedlegacyintegrityuprightrickwilesmorningmanna
