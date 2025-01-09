Sweet Woman Blues - Randall Franks & Dawson Wright - Appalachian Sounds

A NEW RANDALL FRANKS WEB SERIES - "APPALACHIAN SOUNDS" Appalachian Entertainer/Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night" performs with musical guests on his Americana music show "Appalachian Sounds" featuring artists from country, bluegrass, gospel, folk and the Americana musical genres. He appears in this video with vocalist, banjo player and guitarist Dawson Wright. Wright is a Share America Foundation Scholar who in addition to his own shows appears with Randall's historic Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree. On "Sweet Woman Blues," Randall Franks plays guitar, Dawson plays banjo as they perform the classic Ramblin' "Doc" Tommy Scott song from the 1940s. Scott founded the Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree in 1945, and Randall is presiding over its 80th year. Franks was Scott's final show co-star. This performance was recorded on August 13, 2024 at UCTV Studios in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Special Thanks to Judy O'Neal and the UCTV Staff. Sweet Woman Blues (Tommy Lee Scott/Katona Publishing Co./ASCAP)

Randall is the reigning Josie Music Awards Musician of the Year - Fiddle. Copyright 2025 Peach Picked Productions