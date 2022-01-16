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Trump: The only one lower is Kamala
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111 views • January 16, 2022
45th President of the United States Donald Trump returns to the debate stage in Florence, Arizona to speak about the approval numbers of President Biden and VP Kamala Harris. - via Newsmax's live coverage
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