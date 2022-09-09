Pang Da, Once the "King of 4S Stores", Profit Down 95.87% YOY after Restructuring

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ir41bc1
09/04/2022 Pang Da Group is one of the leaders in China’s auto business, became the first domestic auto trade group to land on A-shares through IPO in 2011 and has many distributors, achieving revenue of 1.8 billion dollars in the first half of 2022, down 13.85% year-on-year. The listed company’s net profit attributable to shareholders is down 95.87% year on year.