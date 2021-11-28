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URGENT MESSAGE Regarding the Swiss Referendum on November 28th Robert F Kennedy Jr. Catherine Fitts
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URGENT MESSAGE Regarding the Swiss Referendum on November 28th Robert F Kennedy Jr. Catherine Fitts
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https://rumble.com/vps7n4-urgent-message-regarding-the-swiss-referendum-on-november-28th-2021.html

URGENT MESSAGE Regarding the Swiss Referendum on November 28th 2021

In Switzerland, the popular vote of November 28, 2021 has already started. A majority of citizens are already voting by mail, while others will go to the polls on November 28. Three objects are on the agenda: an initiative to strengthen nursing, an initiative on the appointment of judges by lottery and the ‘amendment of the March 19, 2021 Covid-19 law’. This text implies the approval of the Covid Certificate or ‘health pass’ and the imposition of an exceptional regime that violates the constitutional rights of citizens and the competencies of the federated entities, bypassing the democratic process, but without stating it clearly.

It is crucial that the Swiss people vote NO in this referendum and send a message to the world this Sunday.
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freedomvaccinespandemicquarantinemaskscoronaviruslockdownscovid-19social distancingplandemiccurfews
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