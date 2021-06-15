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The World Needs More Trumps And Fewer Bidens
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70 views • June 15, 2021
A bit of tongue and cheek from one of our Australian reporters at Sky News. In my opinion, Joe Biden is being used by the Democratic party, so Obama can finish off his job. This is, really, Obama's 3rd term, via proxy, akka Joe Biden. I would call it elder abuse, and for his wife to go along with this, they must be getting some kick back.
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