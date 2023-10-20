Create New Account
An Israeli Merkava Mk.4 Tank was Targeted by a Hamas UAV to the East of Khan Yunis yesterday
Published 13 hours ago

An Israeli Merkava Mk.4 tank was targeted by an UAV equipped for dropping RPG-7 rockets, yesterday to the east of Khan Yunis.

Clearly illustrate that the vulnerability of armored vehicles has increased due to the widespread use of commercial drones on the battlefield. An internet-purchased drone can potentially disable or destroy a highly expensive state-of-the-art tank worth millions of dollars.


In favor of the Israel Defense Forces, it's worth noting that the number of such devices within Palestinian groups is somewhat limited due to the Gaza Strip blockade. However, during ground operations, these drones could certainly pose a significant challenge for the Israelis.


israel palestine gaza lebanon west bank

