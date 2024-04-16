Pastor Mark Driscoll gets kicked off stage at a men’s conference after he calls out pastor John Lindell for allowing a demonstration from a male stripper.

The incident happened at the Stronger Men’s Conference in Springfield, MO.
After Vegas stripper and ‘sword swallower’ Alex Magala did a performance with his shirt off, Driscoll got on stage and condemned the performance.
Lindell then told Driscoll he was out of line and kicked him off the stage while citing Matthew 18.
