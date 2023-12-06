Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 6, 2023 - Something BIG is about to go down... multiple confirming signals point to cyber takedown of financial system

- Impending event with insider information. (0:00)

- Potential economic collapse and CBDC implementation. (4:43)

- Bitcoin as a backup plan for US financial collapse. (13:39)

- Economic collapse, layoffs, and Chinese soldiers at the US border. (18:35)

- Gold backs and preparedness for unspecified future events. (27:57)

- Gold backs, health summit, and free documentary. (50:58)

- Disaster preparedness and logistics with SRP 204.com. (59:30)

- Challenging deployment experiences during Hurricane Katrina. (1:14:45)

- US disaster readiness and response. (1:16:55)

- Unexplained fires in Maui with unusual characteristics. (1:29:57)

- Satellite phones and backup communication for emergency situations. (1:37:55)

- Prepping and survival strategies in uncertain times. (1:41:15)





