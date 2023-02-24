Create New Account
WANTED: Fauci For Crimes Against Humanity [Mini-Documentary] Seattle
Published a day ago |

Highlights from our protest of Dr. Fauci's appearance at the CROI conference at the Seattle Convention Center on 2.19.23.

PLEASE watch the full length video posting soon on Rumble. Banned on YouTube.

Thanks to Travis Pardo and Jeff Rogers for photos and footage. Video by Victoria Palmer. For more info about Seattle Truth Network email [email protected]

