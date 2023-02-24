WANTED: Fauci For Crimes Against Humanity [Mini-Documentary] Seattle

Highlights from our protest of Dr. Fauci's appearance at the CROI conference at the Seattle Convention Center on 2.19.23.
PLEASE watch the full length video posting soon on Rumble. Banned on YouTube.
Thanks to Travis Pardo and Jeff Rogers for photos and footage. Video by Victoria Palmer. For more info about Seattle Truth Network email [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.