The IDF showed footage of a Hamas attack being repelled from the coastline. The Israel Defense Forces destroyed 4 boats carrying soldiers.

Hamas' military wing said it hit more than 50 Israeli military positions on Saturday.

Fighting continues in 22 locations in southern Israel, and hostages have been taken in the towns of Be'eri and Ofakim. This was stated by armed forces spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

He also confirmed the death of Israeli soldiers - but he did not specify their number, as well as the number of hostages.

Israeli troops, he said, have entered all cities on the border with the Gaza Strip and are conducting clean-up operations there. Four divisions are being deployed to Gaza, joining the 31 battalions already there.







