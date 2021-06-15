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Prestigious Medical Journal Warns Covid Injections Turn Human Body Into Deadly Prion Farm - FULL SHOW 6/14/21
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150 views • June 15, 2021
Alex Jones interviews the crusading Texas nurse Jennifer Bridges leading the fight against forced inoculations. Paul Joseph Watson & other guests also join Alex Jones to discuss the permanent UK lockdown and the post-industrial era.
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