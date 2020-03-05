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Watermelon Love & Code 54 - Explained
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457 views • March 05, 2020
This is a follow up to our other video, Watermelon Love & Code 54.
https://www.brighteon.com/e7540727-503d-4f57-8c2e-9a69594e49d5
Watermelon Love compares to the Occult symbolism of pizza. Watermelon Love has to do with fertility ritual, mating ritual, producing offspring and brutally sacrificing them, and mating with the devil as his bride.
https://www.brighteon.com/e7540727-503d-4f57-8c2e-9a69594e49d5
Watermelon Love compares to the Occult symbolism of pizza. Watermelon Love has to do with fertility ritual, mating ritual, producing offspring and brutally sacrificing them, and mating with the devil as his bride.
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