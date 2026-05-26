We're Being Held Hostage in a Technology Bubble - A Documentary by Truthstream Media

Make sure to visit the original video and give it a like and "subscribe" if you are not already! Truthstream Media will give it to you straight, so YouTube will oftentimes "unsubscribe" you from their channel because YouTube HATES THE TRUTH!





I've been unsubscribed from their channel myself,

so I speak from experience!





"Government" is nothing more than #OrganizedCrime

which is tolerated by society, plain and simple!





Here's a comment from the video:

We're told civilization would fall apart without government. Then we see citizens filling pot holes on their own dime while we have a government. Imagine the prosperity and innovation we would enjoy if we didn't have this goblin sized leech on our backs insisting we need it while it rummages through our wallets and purses.





Here's another comment:

Government is a necessary evil to folks who believe evil is necessary





original video:

We're Being Held Hostage in a Technology Bubble (Documentary)

https://youtu.be/_5drUoScVS4