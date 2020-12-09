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Taken Down: CCP Expert Economist On Top Officials Compromised In US Until Trump
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100 views • December 09, 2020
this video was reported taken down - off twitter I think, not you tube, yet. This is the top Chinese economist telling an auditorium about how China was infiltrating and owning key positions in US Government until Trump got in and stopped it. There is a lot in this video. He talks about how they bribe, blackmail and otherwise own US officials.
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