Dr. David Martin Timeline of Coronavirus Bioweapon
Dr. David Martin's Presentation on the Timeline of the Research and Patents for the Man-made Coronavirus Bioweapon to the European Parliament International COVID Summit III on May 3rd 2023. Dr. Martin Names, Names, and Names the Labs in the U.S. and China that received funding from Dr. Anthony Fauci's NIAID to fundamentally transform the Coronavirus and the mRNA Vaccines into the deadliest Bioweapon of the 21st century.

vaccinesparliamentpandemicdreutimelineeuropeandavidbioweaponmartin19coronaviruscovid

