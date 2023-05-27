Dr. David Martin Timeline of Coronavirus Bioweapon

Dr. David Martin's Presentation on the Timeline of the Research and Patents for the Man-made Coronavirus Bioweapon to the European Parliament International COVID Summit III on May 3rd 2023. Dr. Martin Names, Names, and Names the Labs in the U.S. and China that received funding from Dr. Anthony Fauci's NIAID to fundamentally transform the Coronavirus and the mRNA Vaccines into the deadliest Bioweapon of the 21st century.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.