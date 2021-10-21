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Australia Victoria Melbourne Monica Smit Tomorrow is Segregation Day
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191 views • October 21, 2021
Australia Victoria Melbourne Monica Smit Tomorrow is Segregation Day
Reignite Democracy Australia - VIC
https://www.facebook.com/reignitedemocracyvic/videos/241561611363206
Tomorrow is segregation day in Victoria
This is just a casual Livestream to chat about tomorrow in Victoria. Tomorrow marks a day in history we will never forget.
Subscribe at www.reignitedemocracyaustralia.com.au for updates.
Join telegram, it's our best form of communication because it won't ever be deleted or censored - https://t.me/reignitedemocracyaustralia
Reignite Democracy Australia - VIC
https://www.facebook.com/reignitedemocracyvic/videos/241561611363206
Tomorrow is segregation day in Victoria
This is just a casual Livestream to chat about tomorrow in Victoria. Tomorrow marks a day in history we will never forget.
Subscribe at www.reignitedemocracyaustralia.com.au for updates.
Join telegram, it's our best form of communication because it won't ever be deleted or censored - https://t.me/reignitedemocracyaustralia
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