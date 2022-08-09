Heating Up, Science Was Real Part 5

Main stream fake media claims the whole world is heating up faster than “the rest of the world!” As a hilarious example of the junk science lunacy of the climate cult, look no further than the corporate-controlled media which now claims that every country in the world is heating up faster than every other country in the world. Such a claim is mathematically impossible, yet it has become the default lunatic claim of the climate cult media, regardless of its incomprehensible nature.

“Europe heating up faster than much of the world”

“Israel warming up almost twice as fast as rest of world”

“New England Is Warming Up Faster Than The Rest Of The World”

“Europe is warming faster than the rest of the world”

“Africa warming faster than rest of world”

“China Is Heating Up Faster Than The Global Average”

“Australia is Warming Faster than Global Average”

Global warming is so bad that it somehow makes every country hotter than all other countries, even if those countries are themselves hotter than all the rest of the countries. Circular logic. Total fraud. Welcome to the climate cult, where logic is never allowed.

Source article written by Mike Adams

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-29-vast-majority-of-pharmacology-science-published-research-is-a-complete-fraud.html



