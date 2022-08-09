Heating Up, Science Was Real Part 5

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“Europe heating up faster than much of the world”
“Israel warming up almost twice as fast as rest of world”
“New England Is Warming Up Faster Than The Rest Of The World”
“Europe is warming faster than the rest of the world”
“Africa warming faster than rest of world”
“China Is Heating Up Faster Than The Global Average”
“Australia is Warming Faster than Global Average”
Global warming is so bad that it somehow makes every country hotter than all other countries, even if those countries are themselves hotter than all the rest of the countries. Circular logic. Total fraud. Welcome to the climate cult, where logic is never allowed.
Source article written by Mike Adams