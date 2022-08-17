Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan Is the Third Door, but Not Fully Opened Yet

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https://gnews.org/post/p18lc8207
CCP for decades has been deceiving the Chinese people for decades, CCP never done anything good. So, the award means a lot. But, the true political influence, the moment Pelosi set her feet on Taiwan, CCP was over