Tucker: "Could this be a religious war to rebuild the Third Temple on the ashes of Al Aqsa? Hope not." - Tucker Carlson, clip

"Could this be a religious war designed to rebuild the Third Temple on the ashes of Al Aqsa? Hope not." - Tucker Carlson
Cynthia... this was a very good episode. I'm going to upload the full show soon if you missed it. An accident or deliberate False Flag by Israel could bring Armageddon. As Tucker said, Hope not.
Maybe something like this:
Adding: Iran’s Armed Forces said they respect Turkey's sovereignty and denied launching any missile toward Turkish territory, the Iranian General Staff said in a statement.
“We respect the sovereignty of our neighboring and friendly country Turkey and deny any missile launch toward it"
Adding: Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi:
Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning.
Adding, partial from BBC article:
Eighty bodies from the frigate were found by rescuers, a Sri Lankan defence official told BBC Sinhala. Another 32 were rescued, the country's navy said.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US had "perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran's shores".
"Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning," he wrote in a post on X early on Thursday.
"Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set."
A Sri Lankan navy spokesman said some 180 people were believed to have been aboard the Iris Dena, based on the ship's documentation.
The survivors were "seriously injured" and had been taken to a hospital in the southern port of Galle, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said.