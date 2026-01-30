Jeremiah Discusses Voice To Skull Communication and What It’s Like To Be a Draco Hybrid with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/01/30/jeremiah-draco-hybrid/



Jeremiah returns to the Cosmic Switchboard to talk about recent events in his life. He’s working at a job with Venezuelan Gang Members and Afghans. There have been efforts to recruit him into the military. Jeremiah talks about some of his experiences and the direction his life seems to be heading.

In Part 2 Jeremiah talks about his encounter with Aliens, Giants and the possibility of joining the military. Jeremiah has had milab experiences on and off world and its possible these recruitment efforts are geared towards plugging him further into the milab programs.



