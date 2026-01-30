© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeremiah Discusses Voice To Skull Communication and What It’s Like To Be a Draco Hybrid with James Bartley
22 views • 23 hours ago
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/01/30/jeremiah-draco-hybrid/
Jeremiah returns to the Cosmic Switchboard to talk about recent events in his life. He’s working at a job with Venezuelan Gang Members and Afghans. There have been efforts to recruit him into the military. Jeremiah talks about some of his experiences and the direction his life seems to be heading.
In Part 2 Jeremiah talks about his encounter with Aliens, Giants and the possibility of joining the military. Jeremiah has had milab experiences on and off world and its possible these recruitment efforts are geared towards plugging him further into the milab programs.
Keywords
secret space programscovert operationshuman experimentationalien encountershidden agendasparanormal encountersextraterrestrial disclosuremilab experiencesinterdimensional contactmilitary abductioncosmic switchboardoff world missionsjeremiah interviewmilitary recruitment pressuregiant beingslife direction crossroadsunderground programsmilitary intelligence recruitmentclassified experiencesblack experiencer testimonyconsciousness manipulationspace force recruitmentwhistleblower storyfringe scienceunexplained experiences
