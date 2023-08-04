Moving Forward in Faith, Not Fear - Sean Feucht - Freedom Alive® Ep54

Meet worship leader Sean Feucht, who said no to the California governor’s church lockdowns and took God’s timeless message to the streets. In July of 2020, Sean grabbed his guitar along with a few people and went to San Francisco. They picked an outdoor venue and began to worship the Lord. People embraced Jesus Christ. They were healed physically and emotionally. Addictions were broken. Now fast forward, Sean and his Let Us Worship team will soon have been to more than 150 cities in every region, coast to coast, including in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. Learn more about his tremendous impact on this inspiring episode of Freedom Alive.-----

