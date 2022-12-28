Reishi is a wimpy Adaptogen but there are 9 reasons to use it anyways...

This a general-purpose Adaptogenic mushroom but it has a couple of defects as a Nootropic that the Eastern medicine men, hippie herbalists, and new age gurus are not telling you about. It doesn't have an acutely noticeable Nootropics effect like say Rhodiola or Piracetam, but it does have a place on the periphery of the Nootropics category.Interestingly, it was a favorite of the legendary herbalist Li Ching-Yuen who claimed to have lived over 250 years. Here we'll break down everything you need to know about it.





Read meta-analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/294-reishi

Order 🛒 Reishi

Organic Powder https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Reishi

Tinctured Extract https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Reishi-AMZ (On Amazon)

Organic 16:1 Dual Extract https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Reishi-LEH (Lost Empire Herbs)

In EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Reishi-EU-UK