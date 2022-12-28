Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reishi is a wimpy Adaptogen but there are 9 reasons to use it anyways...
25 views
channel image
jroseland
Published Yesterday |

This a general-purpose Adaptogenic mushroom but it has a couple of defects as a Nootropic that the Eastern medicine men, hippie herbalists, and new age gurus are not telling you about. It doesn't have an acutely noticeable Nootropics effect like say Rhodiola or Piracetam, but it does have a place on the periphery of the Nootropics category.Interestingly, it was a favorite of the legendary herbalist Li Ching-Yuen who claimed to have lived over 250 years. Here we'll break down everything you need to know about it.


Read meta-analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/294-reishi

Order 🛒 Reishi

Organic Powder https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Reishi

Tinctured Extract https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Reishi-AMZ (On Amazon)

Organic 16:1 Dual Extract https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Reishi-LEH (Lost Empire Herbs)

In EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Reishi-EU-UK

Keywords
healthcancerscienceradiationpodcastherbsmedicinal mushroomsbiohackingadaptogensfatiguereishitraditional chinese medicinenootropicsauto-immunelimitless mindsetred reishiganoderma lucidumneurastheniaanti-androgenic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket