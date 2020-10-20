© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
False Preachers - Part 2
Follow
0
Share
Report
54 views • October 20, 2020
This is a study on false preachers and how to recognize them. Please join me in this interesting journey in the book of Jude.
Salvation is by faith in Christ Jesus and His payment for your sins on the cross. Read John 3:16, Ephesians 2:8-9, Romans 3:21-22
God bless you.
Salvation is by faith in Christ Jesus and His payment for your sins on the cross. Read John 3:16, Ephesians 2:8-9, Romans 3:21-22
God bless you.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.