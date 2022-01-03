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Freeze Your Cancer: Cryoablation & Covid Immune Support with Ingrid Edstrom
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12 views • January 03, 2022
We spoke with Ingrid L. Edstrom, FNP, M.Ed., CTT who explained to us the secrets of curing breast cancer and other cancers using a little known technique known as Cryoablation. In her wellness center, Ingrid has been helping many people freeze and cure their cancer while avoiding all of the dangerous effects of traditional chemotherapy and radiation. She offered us some unique insights into the pandemic that she has seen while in practice, along with immune support tips. She also explained some of her recent battles fighting tyranny, including lawsuits against the Governor of Oregon. To learn more and order Ingrid's book "Protect Your Breasts" and get 20% off ALL your Supplements and Immune Support, please visit https://ProtectYourBreasts.com.
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