Miracle of Floating Eucharist FILMED Rotating in Mid-Air Thursday, November 2, 2023
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Feb 10, 2024


Sacred Host is recorded floating and rotating during the words of consecration at an unknown church in Mexico. This was first posted ‎@expedientecatolicooficial

Please comment below if you have any further information regarding this miracle.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHirrbPvnys

