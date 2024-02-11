Miracle of Floating Eucharist FILMED Rotating in Mid-Air Thursday, November 2, 2023

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Feb 10, 2024
Sacred Host is recorded floating and rotating during the words of consecration at an unknown church in Mexico. This was first posted @expedientecatolicooficial
Please comment below if you have any further information regarding this miracle.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHirrbPvnys
