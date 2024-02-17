Create New Account
Rep. Ronny Jackson | Biden is OBVIOUSLY Not Cognitively Fit and is NOT Actually in Charge
Published 20 hours ago

BlazeTV  |  Biden is OBVIOUSLY Not Cognitively Fit and is NOT Actually in Charge

Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served as Physician to the President for both Donald Trump and Barack Obama, called on Joe Biden to take a cognitive test given the President's myriad of mental lapses. If Biden s not mentally fit to stand trial, how in the world is he possibly able to be President of the Untied States? This clip is from a House Republican Press Conference on February 14, 2024.

