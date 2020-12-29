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The Last Seven Years of Earth
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151 views • December 29, 2020
Main YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AVoiceInTheDesert/featured
Elsewhere on this channel is a video that explains the 70 weeks prophecy of Daniel. (https://youtu.be/PqkldlRSbK4), Truth is, that video only covers 69 of those 70 “weeks” (a week being 7 years in Hebrew). This one looks at the 70th or “last week” of Daniel 9. It discusses the Antichrist and Bible prophecy, what happens during the tribulation, the period of false peace, the final temple in Jerusalem, and who "Daniel's people" are.
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1) Jesus Christ claims His Throne by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
2) Christ Crucified 18 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
3) Jesus Returns 02 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
4) The Good Shepherd 50 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
5) FINAL HOUR 2 by Waiting For The Word 7
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
6) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/r... Designed by Freepik
7) The Holy City 04 by Waiting for the Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
8) Millenium 07 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
9) Counting Lights by Kai_Engel
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
10) Blood by Mate Marschalko
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
12) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/t... Designed by Freepik
13) Christ crucified by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
14) VHS Rewind Effect - 4K Green screen by ANFX
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
15) https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/un... Designed by Freepik
16) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/h... Designed by Freepik
17) The Good Shepherd 114 Bernard Plockhorst by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
18) Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Elsewhere on this channel is a video that explains the 70 weeks prophecy of Daniel. (https://youtu.be/PqkldlRSbK4), Truth is, that video only covers 69 of those 70 “weeks” (a week being 7 years in Hebrew). This one looks at the 70th or “last week” of Daniel 9. It discusses the Antichrist and Bible prophecy, what happens during the tribulation, the period of false peace, the final temple in Jerusalem, and who "Daniel's people" are.
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
1) Jesus Christ claims His Throne by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
2) Christ Crucified 18 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
3) Jesus Returns 02 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
4) The Good Shepherd 50 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
5) FINAL HOUR 2 by Waiting For The Word 7
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
6) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/r... Designed by Freepik
7) The Holy City 04 by Waiting for the Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
8) Millenium 07 by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
9) Counting Lights by Kai_Engel
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
10) Blood by Mate Marschalko
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
12) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/t... Designed by Freepik
13) Christ crucified by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
14) VHS Rewind Effect - 4K Green screen by ANFX
YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
15) https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/un... Designed by Freepik
16) https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/h... Designed by Freepik
17) The Good Shepherd 114 Bernard Plockhorst by Waiting For The Word
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
18) Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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